MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in Arkansas say they’ve arrested a deputy on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old who attended the school where the deputy served as a school resource officer.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Friday that 33-year-old Matthew Guthrie has been charged with seven counts of first degree sexual assault. Montgomery says Guthrie confessed to having a sexual relationship with the teen.

The sheriff says Guthrie and the student engaged in sexual activity multiple times off Cotter Public Schools property in May and June. The teen’s parent brought the allegations to the county’s prosecuting attorney.

State law prohibits a school resource officer from having a sexual relationship with a student.

Guthrie has been fired and is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

