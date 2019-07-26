RICHMOND — Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen told WMAL’s “The Larry O’Connor Show” that the team could announce plans for a new stadium within the next year.

“I would say within a year, that is the timetable we’re looking at,” Allen said. “Our deadline for making a decision is really 2022, because our lease in Maryland ends in 2026.”

The Redskins have played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, since 1997, making it one of the 10 oldest stadiums in the NFL. FedEx Field has drawn criticism from fans for a poor gameday experience and its out-of-the-way location in Prince George’s County.

The franchise recently explored ways to build a new stadium on the site of RFK Stadium, the team’s former home in the District on federally owned land. Owner Dan Snyder tried to add language to a spending bill in 2018 that would have greased up the process in the Redskins‘ favor, but the bill stalled.

“There’s history in this city for, when they’re motivated, they can do anything they want to do,” Allen said, referring to the nation’s capital.

The state of Maryland also explored finding a new home for the team last year, with Gov. Larry Hogan looking into a land swap to take control of a parcel of land near MGM National Harbor that could host a stadium. But Hogan has since withdrawn from negotiating that with the team.

Allen also said the Redskins “would love to” host President Trump at a future game at FedEx Field. Trump has previously expressed interest in attending a game.

“We have pictures at Redskin Park of the presidents that have come over the years,” Allen said. “It’s part of the greatness of this franchise’s legacy, is we’re in the nation’s capital, and we think that’s tremendous.”

