House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Friday said his committee is going to court to obtain the secret grand jury material underlying former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“That information is critically important for our ability to examine witnesses including former White House counsel Don McGahn and to investigate the president’s misconduct,” the New York Democrat told reporters.

Reading from the court filing, Mr. Nadler said the material is necessary for Congress to hold the president accountability and possibly exercise its impeachment powers.

“Because Department of Justice policies will not allow prosecution of a sitting president, the U.S. House of Representatives is the only institution of the federal government that can hold the president accountable for his actions,” Mr. Nadler said.

But Mr. Nadler stopped short of saying they would go down the impeachment road, telling reporters it “may” happen.

Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, slammed the “baseless” court filing, citing an earlier federal court ruling blocking federal judges from releasing grand jury material.

“Chairman Nadler’s legal action here is sure to fail, weakening Congress’s ability to conduct oversight now and into the future,” Mr. Collins said. “If my colleagues want grand jury information, they should propose legislation allowing Congress to access it.”

The move comes just two days after Mr. Mueller testified Wednesday to Congress where he said he could not exonerate President Trump.

