President Trump’s ambassador to the U.K. said Friday that he expects Mr. Trump to have a “sensational” relationship with Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Robert “Woody” Johnson made the prediction during an interview conducted by BBC’s “Today” program on the heels of the former London mayor becoming U.K. prime minister this week.

“The new relationship between your new prime minister and our president … it’s going to be sensational,” the ambassador said, BBC reported.

“Their leadership has a lot in common. Both have their own style but similarities — a clear vision of what they want to accomplish,” the diplomat added, according to the outlet.

Mr. Johnson, London’s mayor from 2008 to 2016, Theresa May on Wednesday as U.K. prime minister and leader of the country’s Conservative Party.

Mr. Trump congratulated the new prime minister on Twitter following his election, tweeting: “He will be great!”

The prime minister was hardly as optimistic about Mr. Trump becoming president, however. Speaking about Mr. Trump during his 2016 election campaign, Mr. Johnson accused him of “betraying a quite stupefying ignorance that makes him, frankly, unfit to hold the office of president of the United States.”

Asked whether the past comments could prove problematic, the ambassador drew parallels between the U.S. and U.K. leaders, according to Politico.

“Donald Trump is going to say what he says, what he wants to say. … And I think Boris — he respects Boris for the same. I mean Boris is going to call it as he sees it,” he said, the outlet reported.

