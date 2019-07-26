President Trump on Thursday said former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into potential collusion and obstruction of justice amounted to “treason.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked the president why investigating the origins of the Mueller probe was so important.

“Because this should never happen to another president of the United States again,” Mr. Trump said. “This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This is a fake witch hunt and it should never be allowed to happen to another president again.”

“This was treason. This was high crimes and misdemeanors,” the president said. “This should never be allowed to happen to our country again.”

Mr. Mueller testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday where he dismissed the president’s claims the report exonerated him and warned of further foreign interference in future elections.

