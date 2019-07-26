President Trump has condemned “tragic” cases of people dousing New York City police officers with water, and he blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio for allowing citizens to torment cops with impunity.

“I thought that was tragic, watching that scene,” the president told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr. Trump was referring to video of youths in New York City throwing water at officers — in one case a plastic bucket as well — while the cops were trying to break up unruly water fights. The officers, who are advised under Mr. de Blasio’s administration not to confront people in such situations, simply turn their backs and walk away.

There have been several such incidents in the past week.

The president also tweeted about the issue on Thursday.

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.”

He said the mayor, who’s running for the Democratic presidential nomination, should “act immediately.”

Police subsequently made at least three arrests in connection with the dousings, though no one has been charged with assault.

The president called Mr. de Blasio “a horrible mayor.”

“The policemen and women can’t stand him,” Mr. Trump said. “They don’t respect him.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.