BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 79-year-old ex-high school athletic trainer from Miles City who admitted coercing boys into sexual abuse over decades wants to serve his time at a prison specializing in long-term medical care.

James Jensen’s court-appointed attorney said in court documents filed Friday the defendant is in “very poor” physical health and will need constant medical attention.

Defense attorney Steven Babcock requested a sentence for Jensen of up to 8 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen to impose the maximum penalty of 15 years prison when Jensen is sentenced Tuesday in Billings. They’ve compared his crimes to those of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor suspected of abusing hundreds of girls.

Babcock says that unlike Nassar, who destroyed evidence in his case, Jensen has confessed his crimes.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.