BOSTON (AP) - The Boston home where late mobster James “Whitey” Bulger and his gang buried three of their victims is for sale.

The Boston Globe reports that the asking price for the 1,975-square-foot two-story home on a 5,000-square-foot lot that also includes a second residence is $3.5 million.

The home was once owned by a Bulger associate.

During Bulger’s racketeering trial, a witness said he saw Bulger kill Arthur Barrett, John McIntyre, and Deborah Hussey in the house. Their bodies were buried in the basement. In 1985, when the house was about to be sold, the bodies were exhumed and reburied elsewhere.

The entire property is assessed at $899,000.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 for his role in the deaths of 11 people. He was killed in a federal prison last October.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.