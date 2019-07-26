INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s inspector general is fighting state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s effort to subpoena records from her investigation into allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

Inspector General Lori Torres filed a motion Wednesday seeking to quash a subpoena Hill is pursuing in a state disciplinary proceeding he faces.

The Indiana Lawyer reports that Torres’ motion argues the records from her probe are privileged.

Hill subpoenaed Torres’ office this month seeking statements, photos, videos and other information her office collected while investigating allegations Hill groped a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar last year.

After those allegations became public, Torres’ office began an investigation alongside a special prosecutor into whether Hill’s conduct was criminal or unethical.

That special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against Hill .

