House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler misrepresented a crucial portion of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony while speaking with reporters Friday.

Citing a “remarkable” exchange with Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, Mr. Nadler quoted Mr. Mueller as saying he would have charged President Trump with a crime, but for Justice Department guidelines.

Technically Mr. Mueller did say that, but the ex-special counsel later recanted his statement, admitting he bungled the answer initially.

“That is not the correct way to say it,” Mr. Mueller said.

Attempting to correct the record, Mr. Mueller said his team didn’t reach a determination about whether Mr. Trump had committed a crime one way or the other.

The correction took back what appeared to be a major television soundbite for the Democrats. That did not stop Mr. Nadler, however, from repeating it while addressing reporters Friday.

Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, did not mention to reporters that Mr. Mueller walked back his earlier statement.

