Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden leads his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival by 18 points, according to a Fox News poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden had 33% support among Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders at 15%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 12% and Sen. Kamala D. Harris at 10%.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was next at 5%. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were at 3% apiece, and Sen. Cory A. Booker, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke were all at 2%.

In a hypothetical match-up against President Trump, Mr. Biden led by 10 points, 49% to 39%. Mr. Sanders led Mr. Trump by 6 points, 46% to 40%.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, held 1-point leads when matched up against Ms. Warren and Ms. Harris. He led Ms. Warren by a 42% to 41% margin, and Ms. Harris by a 41% to 40% margin.

A majority of overall voters — 52% — said they approve of how Mr. Trump is handling the economy. But his overall approval rating was 46%, with 51% disapproving.

“When the economy is good, incumbents typically have the wind at their back,” said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. “The president has an obvious target group — the 10 percent who approve of his handling of the economy, but aren’t voting for him.”

The survey of 1,004 registered voters was conducted July 21-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The smaller subsample of Democratic primary voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

