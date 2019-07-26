Libya is spiraling toward a third civil war in less than 10 years, creating a foreign policy crisis for the Trump administration in a strategic oil-rich corner of North Africa, where intelligence sources say jihadist terror groups are exploiting a new power vacuum opened by renewed violence in recent months.

The administration has spent the past two years trying to avoid getting sucked into the vortex, apparently hoping anti-jihadist rebel leader Khalifa Haftar — a former Libyan army colonel with alleged CIA ties — would topple a chaotic, albeit internationally recognized, government in Tripoli that analysts say is protected by radical militias.

But with Mr. Haftar’s so-called Libyan National Army now struggling in its months-old push to sack Tripoli, there are signs the White House is shifting posture, to instead back a new cease-fire in Libya and revive a U.N. peace process aimed at reaching a deal between Mr. Haftar’s forces and militants upholding the Tripoli government.

“The situation is presenting a complex challenge for the Trump administration,” said a source close to American intelligence on Libya, who pointed to a little-reported joint statement U.S. officials signed in mid-July with France, Britain, Egypt, Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The statement, which said “there can be no military solution in Libya” and warned of “terror groups” exploiting the current political void, came just months after President Trump had alternatively appeared to back Mr. Haftar and the Libyan National Army’s push to topple the Tripoli government.

The White House made headlines in April with a statement that Mr. Trump had spoken by phone with Mr. Haftar and “recognized [his] significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources.” The two also “discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system,” the statement said.

At the time, the administration was refusing to support a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire and an end to Mr. Haftar’s assault on Tripoli.

Despite the appearance of a reversal on that this month, U.S. officials are downplaying the notion that a major policy shift is in the works.

Both the White House and the State Department declined to comment on the record for this article. But one U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, asserted that “this is not a policy shift — we weren’t supportive of the cease-fire statement several months ago because we just didn’t think it was the right time.”

“Our position on Haftar has remained constant,” added the official. “Certainly he has to be part of a solution. The goal here is to get to elections in Libya.”

On background, a State Department official told The Washington Times the current U.S. position is that “lasting peace and stability in Libya will only come through a political solution” and “we call on all parties to rapidly return to U.N. political mediation, the success of which depends upon a ceasefire in and around Tripoli.”

What that means for the fate of Mr. Haftar’s push to control all of Libya remains to be seen. The 75-year-old has become famous in national security circles over the past three years based on his background. He is reported to have — as a much younger man — been close to former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, playing a key role in the coup that brought Gaddafi to power back in 1969.

Mr. Haftar is believed to had a falling out with Mr. Gadaffi sometime in the late-1990s, at which point he moved to the U.S. is was rumored to developed CIA ties — rumors that are often cited in now in media reports, but are not unconfirmed.

Security crisis

How the situation in Libya ultimately plays out could have major implications for global oil markets. The country has some of the biggest proven reserves on earth. But it’s production has plummeted since Gaddafi’s was ousted and killed in 2011.

Militant attacks on oil infrastructure have seen capacity plummet to less than 300,000 barrels per day in recent years, compared to more than 1.6 million back 2010, when Libya was a formidable player in the OPEC cartel of the world’s top oil-producing nations.

The lost revenue, coupled with the chaos around who now controls what little profits are still coming in, has left the Tripoli government in bankruptcy — a predicament only compounded by a growing refugee crisis also gripping Libya in recent years.

The country is a central exit point in the surge of sub-Saharan migrants seeking to reach Europe by boat, a crisis in its own right that has triggered anti-immigrant political fervor in several European nations, including Italy, and now finds hundreds of migrants held in captivity by militias operating around Tripoli.

A recent article by the German magazine Der Spiegel said many are interned in brutal torture camps, kept in slave-like dependency and are in some cases conscripted into military service. The article noted more than 50 people died in an air raid on a refugee prison in Tripoli on July 3.

None of this is to mention the threat of jihadists, whom analysts say are exploiting the battle for Tripoli.

“If fighting between Haftar’s forces and militias loyal to [the Tripoli government] continues indefinitely, the problem of regional terrorists like Islamic State, al Qaeda and others groups being able to feed off the instability won’t go away,” said Bill Roggio, an editor of the Long War Journal at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank in Washington.

“The instability allows these groups to recruit, train, obtain and smuggle weapons and attack weak points in the country and in other countries nearby,” Mr. Roggio said. “If the two main Libyan factions weren’t fighting each other the way they are right now, they’d have greater resources to take on the terrorist groups that still operate there.”

Geopolitical mess

Churning beneath the chaos is a deeper geopolitical fight pitting several outside powers against each other.

Egypt and the UAE are widely seen to back Mr. Haftar as a secular force with the aim of crushing any chance that Islamists will have a future government role. Others, such as Turkey and Qatar, are seen to be backing the Tripoli government headed by Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, and more tolerant of Islamist political factions.

The U.S. official who spoke anonymously with The Times said it was particularly significant that Egypt and the UAE had signed the recent joint statement calling for a ceasefire because “obviously they have a close relationship with Haftar.”

The official also pointed to sensitivities surrounding Muslim Brotherhood political factions in Libya, asserting that Turkey and Qatar are “much more pro-Muslim Brotherhood and hence more closely aligned with [the Tripoli government].”

A source outside the U.S. government but closely affiliated with Libyan political factions added that the Muslim Brotherhood factor plays heavily into how key Trump administration officials, including National Security Adviser John R. Bolton and Mr. Trump, himself, view the situation.

“There’s a disconnect between the way President Trump and Ambassador Bolton are looking at this and the way others, including Obama-era people at the State Department, are seeing this,” said the source, who added that the Trump-Bolton view is that Mr. al-Sarraj and the Tripoli government were effectively put in place by the former administration.

The idea, the source said, is that Mr. al-Sarraj and the Tripoli government are akin to Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Morsi, who briefly held power in Cairo following the 2011 revolution there, and that Mr. Haftar is akin to Egyptian Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, who ousted Mr. Morsi with a military coup in 2013 and classified the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

“That’s how Trump sees it in Libya,” said the source.

Enter the lobbyists

Adding to the murkiness is the fact that the different factions in Libya have all signed on in recent months with powerful U.S. lobbyists.

Foreign agent registration documents released by the Justice Department show Mr. Haftar and his Libyan National Army are paying some $2 million to the Texas-based firm Linden Government Solutions to help with “international coalition building” and “general public relations.”

A statement filed with the Justice Department quotes the company’s president, Stephen Payne, as saying Mr. Haftar “is dedicated to stabilizing Libya, eradicating ISIS and al Qaeda, and ensuring free and fair elections for the first time in almost a decade.”

On the other side, Politico reported in May that the Tripoli government of Mr. al-Sarraj had hired the Washington-based firm Mercury to work on its behalf in the U.S. capital — a move that came just days after the White House had revealed Mr. Trump’s phone call and public endorsement of Mr. Haftar.

More recently, it became known that another firm, Prime Policy Group had hosted Ahmed Omar Maiteeq, a top deputy in the al-Sarraj government, in Washington and represented him on a pro-bono basis in meeting U.S. officials.

It remains to been seen how the lobbying activity might affect the Trump administration’s policy or impact the situation on the ground in Libya.

A source close to the Tripoli government told The Times that “the whole goal is to promote a cease-fire and set the conditions so there can be a government of national unity.”

“Our guys see a significant role for Haftar in a unified government, but obviously they also want to survive themselves,” the source said. “If they got a government together and Haftar was the head or the co-head, maybe he could bring the militias into the fold. Maybe there could be peace.”

