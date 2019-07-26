Americans continue to have very positive views of the nation’s economy, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

“A majority of the public (55%) says that national economic conditions are excellent or good. This is little changed since January but remains one of the most positive assessments of national economic conditions in nearly two decades,” said the pollster, which conducted the poll in mid-July.

It also found that “personal finances” is a happy topic for Americans in general. Those finances are still percolating.

“Currently, 55% say their financial situations are excellent or good, while 27% say their finances are only fair and 17% say they are poor. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans (64%) say their personal finances are in excellent or good shape, compared with 50% of Democrats,” the poll noted.

“Most Americans (71%) expect their personal finances to improve a lot (14%) or some (57%) over the course of the next year. Only 15% say they expect their finances to get worse, while 11% volunteer that they will remain about the same,” the pollster said.

