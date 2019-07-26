SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) - An Iowa man police say came to Rhode Island with a backpack full of burglary tools to visit singer Taylor Swift has been held without bail pending a competency hearing.

The Sun of Westerly reports 32-year-old David Page Liddle was held at a court hearing Thursday after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking Swift. He had been held on $10,000 bail after his arrest July 19 not far from Swift’s beachfront mansion.

The Des Moines, Iowa man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.

Police Chief Shawn Lacey says Liddle told officers he was looking to “catch up” with Swift and knew her personally.

Liddle’s public defender had no comment.

