SPOKANE, Wash, (AP) - A 72-year-old Spokane County man is frustrated that he has languished in jail for more than two years awaiting trial.

KREM-TV says William Mitchell’s case has been delayed over twenty times due in part to his public defenders quitting for new jobs.

A police report states that in January 2017, Mitchell essentially acted as a getaway driver for another man who had just stolen a drone from a couple shopping at Walmart. During the incident, Mitchell is accused of repeatedly striking one of the victims with his car while attempting to drive away.

Mitchell says he was driving the car, but had no idea that the suspect intended to commit a robbery.

Mitchell was subsequently charged with robbery and assault. His trial is currently scheduled for next month.

