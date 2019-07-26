By - Associated Press - Friday, July 26, 2019

BOSTON (AP) - Police say a man has been killed in a late-night hit-and-run accident.

Boston police say the man was struck in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t released.

The vehicle that struck him did not stay at the scene.

Police have not yet released a description of that vehicle.

The site of the crash is within sight of the new Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

