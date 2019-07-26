ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a drive-through coffee shop in Anchorage after entering through the ordering window.

Police say the man walked up to the Perkup Espresso on West Potter Drive Thursday afternoon and crawled in through the window while holding a gun.

According to police, the man took cash and left.

Two workers there at the time were not hurt.

