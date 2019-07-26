ROME (AP) - Police in Rome are hunting for a suspected thief who fatally stabbed a Carabinieri officer.

Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri police corps said Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed eight times early Friday by a suspect who allegedly snatched a bag with a cellphone inside and demanded 100 euros ($112) to return the phone.

Italian media say Cerciello Rega and a partner were in plainclothes when they confronted two suspects in the theft. Police said the bag’s owner contacted police for help after the alleged thieves sought a rendezvous to receive the ransom.

The slain officer’s station commander, Sandro Ottaviani, said the 35-year-old Cerciello Rega had returned from his honeymoon this week and in his free time fed the homeless out of his own pocket at Rome’s main train station.

