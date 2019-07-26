TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa man who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Oklahoma is jailed after being arrested twice in a 24-hour period.

Tulsa County jail records show 36-year-old Christopher Barnett is being held without bond on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and threatening an act of violence.

Police say Barnett was first arrested after shooting and wounding at a process server Wednesday, then after his release was arrested again Thursday. It was not immediately clear if the arrests are related.

Barnett told TV station KTUL he shot at the process server after the man pulled a gun.

Barnett picked up 5,240 votes and finished eighth in a 10-person field for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in June 2018.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.