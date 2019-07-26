The Supreme Court gave the go-ahead Friday for President Trump to begin border wall construction while a legal battle rages in lower courts over his emergency wall-building declaration from earlier this year.
The ruling is a major victory for the president, who’d met with rejection in those lower courts.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.