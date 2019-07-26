By Stephen Dinan - The Washington Times - Friday, July 26, 2019

The Supreme Court gave the go-ahead Friday for President Trump to begin border wall construction while a legal battle rages in lower courts over his emergency wall-building declaration from earlier this year.

The ruling is a major victory for the president, who’d met with rejection in those lower courts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide