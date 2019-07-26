President Trump on Friday shrugged off a new Fox News poll showing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden would beat him by 10 points in the 2020 election.

Claiming the network is “not what they used to be,” Mr. Trump blamed his low numbers on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the “lamestream” media.

“@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe,” he tweeted.

“Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT,” he wrote.

In a hypothetical match-up against Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden led by 10 points, 49% to 39% and held an 18-point lead over his closest Democratic rival with 33% of voters choosing him as their candidate.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this article.

