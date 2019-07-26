SAN DIEGO (AP) - A huge haul of cocaine seized from Pacific Ocean smugglers has been brought to San Diego by a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

More than 26,000 pounds (11,793 kilograms) of the drug was being offloaded Friday afternoon from the cutter Steadfast.

The Coast Guard says the estimated $350 million worth of cocaine was seized in a series of interdictions of vessels and recovery of floating cocaine bales from late June to mid-July off Mexico and Central and South America.

Officials released video showing the pursuit of a boat as its crew members heaved cargo overboard.

The Coast Guard this year seized more than 230,000 pounds (104,000 kilograms) of cocaine and detained more than 400 suspected smugglers in drug transit zones in the eastern Pacific Ocean this year.

