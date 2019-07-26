Family, friends and coworkers have come together Friday morning to remember the life of the veteran Washington Times Editor Wes Pruden for his passion, leadership and perspective.

“Wesley Pruden loved covering this rolicking republic,” said Washington Times Executive Editor Christopher Dolan. “And his readers loved him for it.”

Mr. Dolan recounted how Mr. Pruden preferred to be called a newspaperman as a opposed to a journalist, because that word was pretentious.

When Mr. Pruden stepped down as the editor-in-chief at The Washington Times in 2008, he assumed the title of editor emeritus, which Mr. Dolan called a misnomer.

“Wes remained the voice of the Times until his death last week,” Mr. Dolan said, noting that he continued overseeing the commentary section of the paper and his column, Pruden on Politics.

Stepson Alex Metcalf recalled the first time he called Mr. Pruden his father, out of convenience he admitted, none-the-less Mr. Pruden’s face beamed.

“The family you choose, the one you want to be with, that’s the important one,” Mr. Metcalf said. “Wesley had chosen us and we had chosen him.”

Mr. Metcalf joked about a tattoo that his daughter has that Mr. Pruden hated.

The tattoo reads, “speak truth to power,” which Mr. Pruden didn’t like because it was a tattoo on the “virginal” skin of his grand daughter but also because as a newspaperman, it was trite.

Mr. Metcalf thanked him for teaching him how to be a man, a father and how to speak truth to power.

The funeral and memorial started at 11 a.m. at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Maryland.

A crowd of people stood around and smiled at a picture of Mr. Pruden standing in front of a typewriter wearing a fedora, overlooking a view of the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Mr. Pruden was found dead the morning of July 17 at the age of 83 in his home.

He was born Dec. 18, 1935 in Little Rock, Arkansas which is where he eventually got his start in the newspaper business. His first job was running copy at the Arkansas Gazette as a high school student and then he transitioned to a sportswriter.

Before he landed at the Washington Times, he wrote for the National Observer covering civil rights and national politics. He went on to cover the Vietnam war and was a foreign correspondent based in Saigon, Hong Kong, Beirut and London.

Mr. Pruden joined the Washington Times staff as the chief political correspondent just four months after the paper began in 1982, where he continued to work as an editor and columnist for the rest of his career.

Mr. Pruden is survived by his long-time partner Corinna Metcalf; her son Alex Metcalf and his two children; his sister Joan Pruden Guthridge of Little Rock; and four nephews.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters