GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) - A 12-year-old girl has been charged with spray-painting swastikas on the sides of a church and other buildings in New York’s Finger Lakes region.
Police in Ontario County say the Geneva resident was charged Thursday with criminal mischief as a juvenile delinquent and will face the charges in family court.
Last week, authorities found a swastika on Mt. Calvary Church in Geneva, about an hour’s drive southeast of Rochester.
Other swastikas were found in Geneva recently on a garage door and on an armory. The phrase “white power” was spray-painted on a garage door.
Police say the 12-year-old is the only person involved in the incidents.
