HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - Zimbabwe’s tourism and environment minister is appearing before a court on several corruption-related allegations. This is the first such arrest of a sitting Cabinet minister since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took office in late 2017.

The charge sheet alleges that Prisca Mupfumira received luxury cars, used government money for personal political campaigns and used pensioners’ funds to invest in a housing scheme and other purposes.

Zimbabwe’s economic crisis has been blamed in part on rampant public sector corruption. The president has called fighting graft a top priority but has been accused of not doing enough.

A report by the country’s auditor-general released in June exposed massive and widespread corruption in government ministries and agencies.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has said it is investigating 200 cases, including some involving high-ranking officials.

