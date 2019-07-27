President Trump suggested Saturday that he supports designating the militant far-left group antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The antifa movement is short for anti-fascist; the group has anarchist leanings and targets people perceived as not in step with a far-left agenda.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana introduced a resolution on July 18 condemning antifa’s “violent acts” and calling for designating the group as a “domestic terrorist organization.”

“Antifa is a group of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their unhinged agenda through aggressive violence,” Mr. Cruz in a statement. “Time and time again their actions have demonstrated that their only purpose is to inflict harm on those who oppose their views.”

Antifa members attacked conservative journalist Andy Ngo during a protest last month in Portland, Oregon.

