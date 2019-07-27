CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities investigating a suspicious death in Concord are seeking the public’s help in finding a man they’re calling a person of interest in the case.

Concord police and the attorney general’s office said early Saturday that they are investigation the suspicious death of an adult man. An autopsy is set for Saturday, and authorities haven’t released the victim’s name.

In connection with the investigation, police said they are looking for a blue 2012 Mazda 3 sedan, New Hampshire license plate 4055307. They also released a security camera photo that shows a white man wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts, a dark baseball cap and sneakers.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.