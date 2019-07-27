MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 56-year-old man was fatally shot in his home on the city’s north side.
Police say the man was shot Friday at about 4:15 p.m. after an argument with a “known subject.”
Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
No names have been released.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
