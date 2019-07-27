OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha police say they’ve arrested a ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman to whom he gave a ride.

Police say 39-year-old Komlanvi Avitso was recently arrested after a 24-year-old woman told officers he sexually assaulted her on May 19 after she left an Omaha bar and requested a ride home from Lyft.

Police say that while her home was only a few blocks from the bar, records show Avitso took several hours to drop her off at her home.

Police say Avitso’s DNA also ties him to the crime.

