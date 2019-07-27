SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - Virginia police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a Louisiana woman at hotel in Springfield.

Police say officers were called to the hotel at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man with injuries to his upper body and Toni Newkirk, who died as a result of the stabbing.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but he’s now stable.

Police say Matthew Cook, who also is from Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say Cook remains under guard by officers as he receives treatment from a nearby hospital.

Police say when he’s released, he will be taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and will be held with no bound.

