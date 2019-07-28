BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they’re seeing an alarming rise in gun violence against Alabama law enforcement officers.

Al.com reports that three Alabama police officers were killed in the first half of this year.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, two Alabama law officers died in the line of duty in all of 2018. One officer was killed in the line of duty in each of 2016 and 2017.

The officers killed so far this year are: Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter; Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder; and Auburn police Officer William Buechner.

Carter and Tuder were killed in January. Buechner was killed in May.

Five other officers have been wounded by gunfire in 2019.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.