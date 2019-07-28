The spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been hospitalized with a severe allergy attack while in detention.

Kira Yarmysh said Sunday that Navalny, who was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for calling for Saturday’s unsanctioned protest, was taken from the Moscow detention facility to a hospital in the morning.

Yarmysh said Navalny, who did not have any allergies before, arrived at the hospital with severe facial swelling and red rashes on his skin.

Navalny galvanized the anti-government protesters who rallied all day Saturday against the exclusion of independent candidates from the Sept. 8 ballot for the Moscow city council.

A Russian group that monitors police arrests said Sunday that nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on Saturday’s protest, the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.

