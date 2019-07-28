Sen. Bernie Sanders compared Baltimore to a “Third World country” in a 2015 interview that’s resurfaced following President Trump’s controversial tweets over the weekend attacking the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, over the conditions in his district.

According to an article posted Dec. 8, 2015, Mr. Sanders toured the West Baltimore neighborhood and spoke to reporters after the arrest of Freddie Gray, a black man who died while being taken into law enforcement custody.

The article says Mr. Sanders spoke to cameras that “mostly blocked his view of boarded rowhomes and crumbling marble steps” about the poverty in the area, comparing it to a Third World country.

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” Mr. Sanders said at the time, according to The Baltimore Sun. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

But on Sunday following Mr. Trump’s tweets saying Baltimore was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Mr. Sanders defended the area calling the president’s attacks on American cities unbelievable.

“Our job is to bring people together,” the Vermont Independent told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what has changed his opinion of the city’s conditions.

Democrats have united in defending Mr. Cummings, calling the president’s tweets racist.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter over the weekend attacking Mr. Cummings, saying he and other House Democrats should focus on their own districts instead of investigating his administration.

“The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!” the president tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.