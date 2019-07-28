Sen. Bernie Sanders doubled down Sunday on comparing the pharmaceutical industry with high drug prices to murderers.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate compared increasing insulin prices for diabetic patients to the act of murder, repeating statements he reportedly made during a recent fundraiser in Michigan.

“This is a philosophical issue we have to deal with,” he told CNN ahead of the second Democratic primary debate this Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit where healthcare is expected to be a major topic.

The Democratic socialist has pushed for altering the healthcare system with Medicare for All, a program many of the other Democratic candidates are getting behind.

But the Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, said last week it would be a fantasy to pay for Medicare for All without raising taxes on the middle class, calling out some of his progressive colleagues.

“Bernie has been honest that it’s going to cost a tax on the middle class,” Mr. Biden told reporters last week, according to the Washington Examiner.

“You have to find $30 to $40 trillion somewhere. How are you going to do it? I find the people who say they are for Medicare for All but are not going to tax the middle class because you don’t need to do that — come on. What is this, some fantasy world here?” he added.

Mr. Sanders has acknowledged taxes would need to be raised, but said his plan would eliminate co-pays.

“This is a disfunction system designed to make profits for people in the health care industry,” the Vermont Independent told CNN on Sunday.

Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, who is also at the top of the Democratic primary polls, has said Medicare for All could be paid for through a tax on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden has suggested fixing the Affordable Care Act, what he sees as one of President Obama’s major legislative accomplishments, and suggested the addition of a government program instead of implementing “Medicare for All,” as others are supporting along with eliminating private options.

