President Trump announced Sunday afternoon that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will be stepping down and that he’s picking a Texas congressman to replace him.

“I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,” Mr. Trump posted on Twitter.

Mr. Trump said over two tweets that Mr. Coats will leave the post in less than three weeks.

“Dan Coats, the current Director, will be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly,” he added.

Mr. Coats‘ leaving was first reported Sunday by Axios.

Along with several other news outlets such as CNN and the New York Times, Axios reported that Mr. Coats would leave because of differences with Mr. Trump over Russia and over the president’s repeated criticisms of the U.S. intelligence community.

Mr. Trump had reportedly wanted to replace Mr. Coats since at least February.

Mr. Ratcliffe is a member of the House Judiciary Committee who reportedly caught Mr. Trump’s eye last week while vigorously questioning Robert S. Mueller, accusing the former special counsel’s report of putting the president “beneath” the law in its implications of wrongdoing without an indictment or recommendation to impeach.

“He’s somebody the president thinks very highly of,” a senior White House official had told The Washington Times before Mr. Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

In July 2018, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell was interviewing Mr. Coats at the Aspen Security Forum. She broke the “news” to him on stage that Mr. Trump planned to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House. [The invitation never came about].

“Say that again?” Mr. Coats said to laughter. When she repeated it, Mr. Coats replied, “Did I hear you right? Okay, that’s going to be special.”

The audience laughed loudly, an episode that reportedly irritated Mr. Trump.

On Sunday, Ms. Mitchell called Mr. Coats‘ departure “a real setback for the intelligence community.”

On Twitter, she complained that Mr. Coats, “the highly respected top intel official was expected to resign gracefully. Trump tweet prevents that.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

