President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to continue his feud with Congressional Democrats over what he says are poorly kept districts, now targeting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the conditions in San Francisco.

His tweets come a day after attacking House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, for the conditions in Baltimore, suggesting the city was “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!” the president tweeted.

He continued, “a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!”

Pelosi took to Twitter herself on Saturday to defend the attacks on Mr. Cummings, suggesting the president calling out the condition of Baltimore was racist.

“We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership,” she said of the Maryland Democrat.

Mr. Trump, though, argued his tweets against her colleague weren’t racist and reminded the House Democratic leader members of her own party, specifically Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, suggested she was racist herself.

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” the president said.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez earlier this month said Ms. Pelosi called out four freshmen Congresswomen who were all women of color.

