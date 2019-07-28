Multiple people have reportedly been hurt in a gun attack in California on one of the world’s biggest food festivals.

According to early reports and chaotic Twitter videos, the Gilroy Garlic Festival was attacked by a shooter as it was wrapping up its final day

NBC Bay Area reported, citing ambulance crews, that “11 people were down in an active shooter incident” at the annual three-day event at Christmas Hill Park in the small town south of San Jose.

“Holy s—t I had just left the Gilroy Garlic Festival when some guy started shooting up the place,” Sarah Belle Lin, a journalist and student at the University of California at Berkeley, wrote on Twitter. “I’m so scared for all the families and people still there.”

There was no public comment from Gilroy officials or its police department’s Twitter feed.

