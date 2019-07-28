Multiple people have reportedly been hurt in a gun attack in California on one of the world’s biggest food festivals.

According to early reports and chaotic Twitter videos, the Gilroy Garlic Festival was attacked by a shooter as it was wrapping up its final day

NBC Bay Area reported, citing ambulance crews, that “11 people were down in an active shooter incident” at the annual three-day event at Christmas Hill Park in the small town south of San Jose.

The Gilroy Police Deparment confirmed an active-shooter situation.

“Holy s—t I had just left the Gilroy Garlic Festival when some guy started shooting up the place,” Sarah Belle Lin, a journalist and student at the University of California at Berkeley, wrote on Twitter. “I’m so scared for all the families and people still there.”

One eyewitness told the San Jose Mercury News that she had seen multiple casualties, including children.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” 13-year-old Evenny Reyes of Gilroy said. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

According to Miss Reyes the gunshots lasted “for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming.”

