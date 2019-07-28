The chairmen who held hearings last week for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to detail his report’s findings defended the former FBI director’s testimony on Sunday, saying Mr. Mueller exposed how the president’s campaign cooperated with Russia and attempted to obstruct justice.

House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerrold Nadler said he personally believes the president committed impeachable offenses, but noted lawmakers need more evidence to bring forward to the American people.

The New York Democrat blamed a Justice Department policy that prevents a sitting president from being indicted from halting charges against President Trump.

“Anyone else who had done what he did would have been indicted for at least five different major crimes,” Mr. Nadler said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff also said the hearings exposed Mr. Trump’s attempt to obstruct justice, telling NBC that House Democrats have entered a “potential impeachment” realm.

“I found his testimony chilling,” the California Democrat said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Mr. Mueller’s performance during both committee hearings on Wednesday was described by Republicans as contradictory, saying the special counsel’s answers came across confusing.

Democrats had hoped for more powerful testimony from Mr. Mueller to bolster their impeachment inquiry into the president.

An ABC News/Ipsos American public opinion poll published Sunday found about 71 percent of Americans said they either watched or read about Mr. Mueller’s testimony detailing his more than 400 page report about the two year investigation into Mr. Trump and his campaign.

But the survey results revealed most voters’ opinions on impeachment remained unchanged.

