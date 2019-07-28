PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a 37-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive at a park.

The name of the man hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the man was found around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Cielito Park, which has a pool.

City lifeguards tried to revive the man before Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived.

Fire officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say investigators are looking into the cause of the death and whether it was related to drug use.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.