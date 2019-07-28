AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot outside a Walmart in Auburn.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said 41-year-old Jean Fournier, of Turner, died at Central Maine Medical Center after the shooting Saturday night. Police have questioned a man involved in the shooting, but no one has been charged. A car driven to the parking lot by the shooter has been taken to the state police crime lab for analysis, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.