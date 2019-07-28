TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man inside a south Tulsa apartment.
Tulsa Police homicide Detective Jason White says authorities were notified about 12:15 p.m. Saturday that someone “needed help” before a woman was seen running from an apartment unit.
Police found the unidentified victim inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died as a result of the shooting.
White says the unidentified woman is a person of interest in the shooting and that she may be accompanied by a man. A detailed description of the individuals was not made available.
No arrests have been made.
