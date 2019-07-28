CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a stabbing death in Concord, New Hampshire, has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Methuen police said on Twitter that 29-year-old Joseph Hanright was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. New Hampshire authorities had called him a person of interest in the death of 64-year-old Marshall Villeneuve, who was found stabbed to death in his home on Friday.

Police released surveillance video photos of Hanright and a description of a car on Saturday. Metheun police said they took him into custody after he ran from a stolen vehicle.

It was unknown Sunday whether Hanright has a lawyer to speak for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.