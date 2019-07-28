HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - The Hot Springs Police Department says an officer is in stable condition following a shooting between the officer and a suspect.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday in downtown Hot Springs, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Hot Springs Police Department Cpl. Joey Williams says an officer responded to a call of a disorderly person with a possible firearm and made contact with the suspect. Williams says that during the encounter, the officer and the suspect were both shot and taken to an area hospital.

A post on the Police Department’s Twitter account Sunday afternoon said that the officer is reported to be in stable condition, but the condition of the suspect was not immediately available. The names of the officer and the suspect were not released.

