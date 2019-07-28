An ABC News/Ipsos American public opinion poll published Sunday suggests Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony last week did little to change minds of Americans about impeachment.

According to the survey about 71 percent of individuals polled said they either read about Mr. Mueller’s testimony detailing his than 400 page report or listened to the hearings concerning his two year investigation into Mr. Trump and his campaign.

But the results revealed 47 percent said their opinion on impeachment remained the same.

Twenty-seven percent said the testimony made them more likely to supporting impeaching Mr. Trump, while 26 percent said it made them less likely to back the Democrats’ effort.

The online panel quizzed 577 people July 25 to July 26, and had a plus or minus 4.5 percent margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.