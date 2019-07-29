PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man in Portland, Oregon.
KOIN reports the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in northeast Portland.
Local streets were closed as police investigated.
