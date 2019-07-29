By - Associated Press - Monday, July 29, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man in Portland, Oregon.

KOIN reports the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in northeast Portland.

Local streets were closed as police investigated.

