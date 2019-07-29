By - Associated Press - Monday, July 29, 2019

EATONVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a person they say fatally shot a man in Eatonville, Washington.

KOMO reports that Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the shooting about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say both the suspect and the victim are known to local law enforcement and it’s believed the motive for the killing was drug-related.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide