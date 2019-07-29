EATONVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a person they say fatally shot a man in Eatonville, Washington.
KOMO reports that Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the shooting about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies say both the suspect and the victim are known to local law enforcement and it’s believed the motive for the killing was drug-related.
