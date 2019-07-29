SHARON, Mass. (AP) - Police say five people were injured when they were attacked by a woman armed with a foot-long serrated machete in a Massachusetts hotel parking lot.

Sharon police say what started as a heated argument outside the hotel at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday turned violent.

Deputy Chief Don Brewer tells The Patriot-Ledger two male victims with serious injuries remain hospitalized. Three others were treated and released. He says some of the victims appeared to be from New York visiting Massachusetts for a wedding.

Police arrested 34-year-old Allison Maitland, of Hanson. She faces arraignment Monday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

It wasn’t clear if she has an attorney.

Police called it an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

