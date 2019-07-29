SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota political activist wants a federal judge to block a new law that would place requirements on groups promoting ballot measures.

Cory Heidelberger requested a court order Monday to prevent a bill passed by state lawmakers from taking effect. The bill passed in the last session and is set to become part of South Dakota’s election laws on July 1, 2020.

The Argus Leader reports Heidelberger argues the bill was intended to make it harder for groups to launch successful ballot measures.

The lawsuit names Gov. Kristi Noem, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Secretary of State Steve Barnett, all Republicans.

In May, Heidelberger succeeded in getting an initiated measure that South Dakota voters passed in 2018 declared invalid. That measure placed restrictions on out-of-state money on ballot measures.

